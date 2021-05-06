Brokerages Anticipate Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Extended Stay America posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.02 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAY. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,639 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Extended Stay America by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Extended Stay America by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,128. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

