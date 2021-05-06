Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.79 Million

Brokerages expect that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will announce $385.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $396.50 million and the lowest is $371.00 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $378.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on KWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

In other news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,078,000 after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,998,000 after buying an additional 86,202 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 410,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 179,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $36,096,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded down $7.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.68. 68,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,825. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $139.49 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.98 and its 200-day moving average is $250.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

