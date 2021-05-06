Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.63. The company had a trading volume of 577,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,840. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.78. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 2.54.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock worth $2,549,501 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.56.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

