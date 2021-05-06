Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,637,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,311. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRO. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

