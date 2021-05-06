Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) CEO Purchases $687,000.00 in Stock

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) CEO Peter M. Hecht purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 524,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,166.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CYCN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.49. 558,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,060. The company has a market capitalization of $84.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.96.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,322.42% and a negative return on equity of 105.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

