DATx One Day Trading Volume Reaches $834,302.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. One DATx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $834,302.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00084662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00062409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.41 or 0.00791464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00102042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,959.03 or 0.08891760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00047083 BTC.

About DATx

DATx (DATX) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

