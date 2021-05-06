Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CACI. Truist lifted their target price on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.70.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $261.71. 167,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CACI International has a 12 month low of $190.16 and a 12 month high of $266.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.