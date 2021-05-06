$33.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report $33.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.87 billion to $36.98 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $34.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $133.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.56 billion to $142.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $137.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.97 billion to $148.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $54.46. 3,956,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,162,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 108.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,954.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,009,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $55,408,000 after purchasing an additional 960,114 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

