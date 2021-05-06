Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.360-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.36-1.46 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.83. 2,147,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

In other news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

