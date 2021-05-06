Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.

NYSE RYI traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $17.13. 224,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,460. The company has a market capitalization of $652.94 million, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $224,136.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,359 shares of company stock valued at $662,336. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

