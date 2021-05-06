Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Brokerages predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $180.88. 2,102,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,923. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.14. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $189.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $26,167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $6,252,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

