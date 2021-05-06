Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Market Capitalization Achieves $10.88 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00072848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.89 or 0.00269090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $644.14 or 0.01148700 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.18 or 0.00801019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,827.70 or 0.99558107 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

