Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.12 Million

Analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce sales of $333.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $317.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.70 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $315.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

EXP traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.41. 353,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,461. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,201,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,115 shares of company stock worth $9,878,827 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.