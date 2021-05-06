Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Posts Earnings Results

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.43. 1,340,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,898. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.02. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $276,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,601,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,726 shares of company stock worth $2,416,970. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

