EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Announces Earnings Results

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%.
Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.62.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 271.43%.
EnLink Midstream Company Profile
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
