EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Announces Earnings Results

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 271.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

