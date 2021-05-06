Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

CPE traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

