Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.84 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Longbow Research began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.37.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of BYND stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,647,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -264.53 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $113.26 and a 52-week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $101.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,647. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.