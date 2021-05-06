$562.64 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report $562.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.82 million and the highest is $567.80 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $750.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,550,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2,841.9% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $63.83. 386,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,631. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

