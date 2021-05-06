$18.19 Billion in Sales Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post sales of $18.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $18.52 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $17.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $75.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 billion to $75.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $77.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.54 billion to $78.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Insiders have sold a total of 283,486 shares of company stock valued at $37,341,350 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.14. 9,595,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.64. The company has a market cap of $330.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

