NuShares Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. One NuShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $31.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 85% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00059744 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001421 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,157,798,462 coins and its circulating supply is 5,807,516,344 coins. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NSRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.