Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.00 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $58.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,279.35. 432,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,771. The firm has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,388.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,164.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,295.68.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.