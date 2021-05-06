Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Issues Earnings Results

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

Shares of CMLS stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 207,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $203.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMLS shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

