$616.25 Million in Sales Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report sales of $616.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $606.00 million and the highest is $626.50 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $504.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

KTB stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 638,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,757. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.11, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,989 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $30,303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after purchasing an additional 458,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

