$188.63 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will report sales of $188.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.18 million to $199.20 million. The Macerich reported sales of $226.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year sales of $782.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $738.52 million to $854.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $811.25 million, with estimates ranging from $767.44 million to $886.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 413,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 69,881 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Macerich stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.47. 2,969,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,280,200. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.65 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

