Inex Project Price Down 76.9% Over Last 7 Days (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Inex Project has traded 76.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Inex Project has a market cap of $413,583.64 and $672.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inex Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Inex Project alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00073786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00269297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $653.87 or 0.01171785 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00030606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.99 or 0.00799248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,000.52 or 1.00356427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject . Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Buying and Selling Inex Project

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inex Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Inex Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Inex Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inex Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.