Wagerr (WGR) Trading 7.6% Higher This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $29.55 million and approximately $81,894.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00026770 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $838.72 or 0.01503035 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,805,342 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

