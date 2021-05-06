TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Tops $0.22

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. TerraCredit has a market cap of $21.39 million and approximately $6,666.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 210.3% against the US dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.