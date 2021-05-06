Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will report sales of $9.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.97 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $44.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.64 million to $51.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $40.08 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $43.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Immatics.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMTX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of Immatics stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.53. 196,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. Immatics has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

