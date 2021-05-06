Analysts Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $847.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report $847.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $827.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $855.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $834.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $1,314,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,025 shares of company stock worth $9,534,291. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 286,397 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after acquiring an additional 371,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $93.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.