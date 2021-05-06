$879.87 Million in Sales Expected for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will announce sales of $879.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for STERIS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $870.80 million and the highest is $890.00 million. STERIS posted sales of $822.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 8.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 21.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 4.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at $3,785,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STE stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.31. The company had a trading volume of 516,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.86. STERIS has a one year low of $142.68 and a one year high of $216.74.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

