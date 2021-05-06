Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.12 Million

Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce sales of $688.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $686.00 million and the highest is $690.23 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $527.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,678. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $683,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

