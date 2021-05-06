UMA Price Tops $24.96 on Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $24.96 or 0.00044352 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, UMA has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $56.24 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00086350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00020027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00062494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.21 or 0.00798051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00102185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,016.42 or 0.08912048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,089,750 coins and its circulating supply is 60,078,660 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

