HashBX (HBX) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, HashBX has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HashBX has a market capitalization of $788,952.63 and approximately $460.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00086350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00020027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00062494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.21 or 0.00798051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00102185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,016.42 or 0.08912048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HBX is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

