R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.45 EPS

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. R1 RCM updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.50. 25,769,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,643. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $488,774.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071 in the last 90 days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCM shares. Cowen boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

