SteepCoin (STEEP) Market Capitalization Tops $102,220.44

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $102,220.44 and approximately $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $728.30 or 0.01291723 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000867 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

