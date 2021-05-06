Brokerages Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.84 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post $21.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.18 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $10.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $89.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.85 billion to $93.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $99.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.90 billion to $115.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Valero Energy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 921,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,979,000 after acquiring an additional 131,106 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $80.46. 2,785,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,681.11, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

