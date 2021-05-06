SOAR.FI (SOAR) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SOAR.FI (CURRENCY:SOAR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, SOAR.FI has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One SOAR.FI coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001438 BTC on exchanges. SOAR.FI has a market cap of $7.13 million and $54,997.00 worth of SOAR.FI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00084141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00063624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.30 or 0.00796877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00102200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,083.05 or 0.09015342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About SOAR.FI

SOAR.FI (CRYPTO:SOAR) is a coin. SOAR.FI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,791,150 coins. SOAR.FI’s official Twitter account is @soarcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Soarcoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

