CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post $6.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.80 billion and the highest is $6.27 billion. CarMax posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $22.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $23.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $25.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $7.61 on Thursday, hitting $130.29. 2,552,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,860. CarMax has a one year low of $70.72 and a one year high of $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,396 shares of company stock valued at $28,060,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,185,000 after acquiring an additional 121,117 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,366,000 after buying an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,773,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.