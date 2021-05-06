Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSDT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ HSDT traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.34. 34,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,695. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a market cap of $35.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.72. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,716.85% and a negative return on equity of 328.07%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSDT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 96,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

