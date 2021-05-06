Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guild Holdings Company provides financial services. It originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans principally in the United States. Guild Holdings Company is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

GHLD traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.00. 20,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,852. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $454.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Guild will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

