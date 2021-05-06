Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Issues Earnings Results

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,209. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.19.

In related news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,593 shares of company stock worth $11,383,968 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPTX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

