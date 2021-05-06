Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Michael J. Burdiek Sells 1,000 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FIVN traded down $3.79 on Thursday, reaching $167.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.56 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.18. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $201.75.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.35.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.