Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) PT at GBX 7,423.54

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,423.54 ($96.99).

FERG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Ferguson from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ferguson from GBX 8,900 ($116.28) to GBX 9,100 ($118.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson stock traded up GBX 78 ($1.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 9,380 ($122.55). 290,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,034.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,714.58. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 5,488 ($71.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,516 ($124.33). The company has a market capitalization of £21.00 billion and a PE ratio of 30.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $2.53 dividend. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.68%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.