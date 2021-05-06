Analysts Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $421.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report sales of $421.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $414.60 million to $429.20 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $417.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Minerals Technologies.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CL King boosted their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.49. The stock had a trading volume of 138,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,469. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.88. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,594,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after buying an additional 294,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after buying an additional 180,892 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 173,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,085,000 after buying an additional 106,964 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.