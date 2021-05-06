Jetcoin Trading Up 25% Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 25% higher against the dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $734,911.36 and approximately $2.03 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00084005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.11 or 0.00799639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00102255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,039.77 or 0.08993411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

