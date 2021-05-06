Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACCD stock traded down $3.96 on Thursday, reaching $41.09. 2,605,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,322. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23.

ACCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

