Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

NYSE IIPR traded up $7.23 on Thursday, hitting $180.30. 230,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,579. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 161.47%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IIPR. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

