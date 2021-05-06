Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CTSH stock traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.12. 10,838,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.79.
In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
