Chain Guardians (CGG) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $20.19 million and $1.03 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00003064 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00084513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00063677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.95 or 0.00803772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00102452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,066.34 or 0.09010310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,720,363 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

