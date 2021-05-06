Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Teekay Tankers reported earnings of $3.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 121.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $69.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNK shares. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $14.07. 427,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 12.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,557,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

